Cabinet approves upgradation of NH-160A section in Maharashtra for Rs 3,320.38 crore

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Ghoti–Trimbak (Mokhada)–Jawhar–Manor–Palghar section of NH-160A in Maharashtra, with a total length of 154.635 kms with Rs 3,320.38 crore outlay.

The project is estimated to generate approximately 19.98 lakh person-days of direct employment and 24.86 lakh person-days of indirect employment, besides inducing additional economic activity along the corridor.

The region west of Nashik, particularly around Ambad and Satpur, hosts a dense cluster of industrial units developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

This generates significant freight traffic. At present, this traffic moves through Nashik city via NH-848, adding pressure on urban roads.

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), upgradation of NH-160A will provide an alternate route from these industrial areas via Triambak, bypassing the city and reducing congestion.

The traffic from Mumbai (west side) and Southern side is expected to use Samrudhi Expressway through the interchange at Igatpuri on NH-848.

Thereafter, the traffic would travel on NH-848 upto Ghoti and use NH-160A for travel to Trimbak and Nashik. From 2028 onwards, projected daily traffic exceeds 10,000 PCUs, qualifying the corridor for 4-laning, said the CCEA.

The section of NH-160A, extending westward from Trimbak toward Manor and Palghar, connects NH-160A to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4), NH-48 and onward to the western coastal belt, as well as tribal areas of Palghar District.

“Though this link at present has 4,500 PCUs traffic, development of existing intermediate-lane carriageway to two-lanes with paved shoulders will facilitate smoother movement of both freight and passenger traffic. Also, the stretch from Manor to Palghar passes through urban built-up sections with traffic of about 12,000 PCUs, upgradation to four-lanes has been proposed for smoother movement in this urban section,” said the CCEA in a statement.

It further stated that the project has been proposed in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect 6 PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes, 1 Social Nodes and 8 Logistics Nodes in the State of Maharashtra. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

--IANS

na/