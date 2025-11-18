C-DOT signs pact to participate in Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to participate in the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative.

Andhra Pradesh has taken a giant step in shaping India’s quantum future with the initiative of setting up AQV.

The project involves state-level partnerships, infrastructure, and training programmes, aiming to create an integrated quantum ecosystem uniting hardware manufacturing, software development, talent nurturing, and research excellence.

Through this partnership, C-DOT proposes to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) in quantum communication and security solutions, along with allied areas like privacy enhancement technologies (PETs), in Amaravati Quantum Valley.

C-DOT will focus on quantum communication solutions at the proposed Centre at AQV. Its expertise in the quantum communication field will help in providing the necessary resources and skill development to emerging players in India.

It will support research and testing in the NQM (National Quantum Mission) aligned areas of Quantum Security Solutions, along with the development of PETs to ensure compliance with MeitY’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework.

"It will also focus on cost-effective sub-component development for quantum communication systems and establish an integrated testbed for quantum security, thereby strengthening the AQV mandate, fostering a quantum-safe ecosystem, and enhancing digital privacy and data protection across the nation, an official statement said.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Nara Lokesh, State Minister of IT, during the 30th edition of CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam recently.

C-DOT is the premier telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, engaged in the design, development of indigenous telecom solutions and deployment of cutting-edge communication technologies to meet the country’s strategic and socio-economic needs.

--IANS

aps/na