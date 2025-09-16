September 16, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ star Robert Redford passes at the age of 89

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Robert Redford passed away in his sleep at the age of 89. The actor passed away on Tuesday morning (Mountain Time Zone) at his home in Utah.

The actor-director-producer is known for his roles in classic films such as ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, ‘The Sting’, ‘All the President’s Men’, and ‘Out of Africa’, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He won an Oscar for directing ‘Ordinary People’ in 1980 and received an honorary lifetime achievement Oscar in 2002.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Redford's death was announced in a statement from his publicist, Cindi Berger. She said he died in his sleep but did not share a cause of death at this time.

Redford announced his retirement from acting in 2018, after starring in The Old Man & the Gun before making a cameo appearance in the TV show Dark Winds, on which he worked as an executive producer.

He began his acting career on stage and television in the late 1950s and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and made his Broadway debut in the play ‘Tall Story’ in 1959. He also appeared in several TV shows, such as ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, and Route 66. His breakthrough role was in Neil Simon’s Broadway hit ‘Barefoot in the Park’ in 1963, which led to his film debut in ‘War Hunt’ and meteoric success as a leading man in Hollywood.

Redford branched into directing in his 40s, and went on to win an Academy Award for Ordinary People. It also won Redford three other Oscars, including best picture. He also directed ‘The Milagro Beanfield War’, ‘A River Runs Through It’ and ‘Quiz Show’. ‘Quiz Show’, which was about a notorious 1950s TV scandal, was nominated for four Oscars.

