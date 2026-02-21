February 21, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

Business leadership is built by people and values: Karan Adani

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The recognition truly belongs to the people who work tirelessly across the Adani Group, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, said on Saturday, after he was honoured as Business Leader of the Year at the Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA).

After receiving the award, Karan Adani expressed humility and gratitude, calling the honour a collective achievement rather than a personal one.

He dedicated the award to employees of the Adani Group, saying they work day and night at plants and remote sites across the country and are the real backbone of the organisation.

He also spoke emotionally about the role his family has played in shaping his values. Thanking his father, Karan Adani said he continues to learn from him every day, especially the importance of perseverance, hard work and long-term thinking.

He credited his mother for teaching him compassion, humility and the need to be a better human being.

Karan Adani also acknowledged the support of his three brothers, calling them his strength. "They work closely together and deeply respect the legacy created by their father," he said, adding that they are confident of taking it forward collectively.

Expressing gratitude to his wife, Paridhi, he said her constant support and encouragement have helped him grow and push himself to do better every day.

He concluded by thanking his three daughters, saying they inspire him daily to be a better father and a better person.

The award was presented at the Foundation Day of the All India Management Association (AIMA), recognising leadership that combines business growth with strong human values.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Karan Adani said the group’s core focus remains on three key sectors: energy utilities, logistics including ports and airports, and infrastructure.

--IANS

pk/uk

