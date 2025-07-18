July 18, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Former India head coach Anil Kumble weighed in on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the rest of the Test series and suggested that India's pace spearhead should feature in the remaining two Tests against England.

Ahead of the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had announced that Bumrah will only play three of the five games in the series as part of workload management. It meant that Bumrah played in Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, while being rested from the Edgbaston game.

But with a week’s gap between third and fourth Tests, Bumrah might just play in the Test at Old Trafford, starting on July 23, as India aim to equalise the series scoreline after a 22-run loss at Lord’s.

"I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and India end up losing the Test, that’s it, the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests.

"Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this. He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two," said Kumble on JioHostar.

So far, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets in just four innings, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the series behind Mohammed Siraj.

During the practice session on Thursday, the Indian team had an injury scare as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered a cut on his bowling hand while trying to stop a ball and was seen with a bandage on.

India will now be aiming to bounce back in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, starting on July 23, before the fifth and final match of the series takes place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

--IANS

hs/bc

LATEST NEWS

JSW Steel’s Q1 revenue declines over 3.7 pc, net profit jumps 47 pc

JSW Steel’s Q1 revenue declines over 3.7 pc on-quarter, net profit up

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty ignite an intense face-off in ‘Hunter 2’ trailer

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty ignite an intense face-off in ‘Hunter 2’ trailer

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in banking, IT sector

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in banking, IT sectors

Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

Kaveri Kapur opens up about her battle with PCOS & Uranium Poisoning; Admits 'Feeling better now'

Kaveri Kapur opens up about her battle with PCOS & Uranium Poisoning; Admits 'Feeling better now'

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' unit to begin next shooting schedule in Pollachi

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' unit to begin next shooting schedule in Pollachi

All eyes on next steps after Roger Binny to vacate BCCI president’s post after turning 70

All eyes on next steps as Roger Binny to vacate BCCI president’s post after turning 70

Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 people killed in past 24 hours (File image)

Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 people killed in past 24 hours

Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 profit falls 26 pc sequentially; revenue also declines

Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 profit falls 26 pc sequentially, revenue dips

Explained: What is 'chronic venous insufficiency' that Donald Trump is suffering from

Explained: What is 'chronic venous insufficiency' that Donald Trump is suffering from