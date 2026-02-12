Union Budget marks rare ‘goldilocks moment’ for India’s economy: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Union Budget 2026-27 has come at a rare moment for India’s economy, where strong growth and low inflation are being achieved together.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, FM Sitharaman described this phase as a ‘Goldilocks moment’ and said it was the result of sustained effort, careful planning and timely policy action, not chance.

“According to the first advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office, India’s real GDP growth is projected at 7.4 per cent for 2025-26, while nominal growth is estimated at around 8 per cent,” Finance Minister stated.

“At the same time, consumer price inflation has softened to nearly 2 per cent and has remained under control for a continuous period,” she mentioned.

FM Sitharaman further stressed that atmanirbharata remains a core principle of the government’s economic strategy.

“The budget focuses on building domestic manufacturing capacity and ensuring energy security, while also helping citizens become self-reliant in their own lives,” FM Sitharaman explained.

“Measures aimed at improving ease of living, generating employment, raising agricultural productivity and increasing household purchasing power are all part of this approach,” the Union Minister stated.

Highlighting steps to develop human capital, the Finance Minister said the government has set a target of creating one lakh allied health professionals over the next five years.

“An outlay of Rs 1,000 crore has been provided for this initiative in the current year. This move would not only create jobs but also strengthen health services and support the growth of medical tourism,” the Minister highlighted.

FM Sitharaman also announced the formation of a high-powered education-to-employment and enterprise standing committee.

The committee will focus on preparing India’s youth for the services sector, with the goal of capturing 10 per cent of the global services market by 2047.

“Key areas of focus will include IT, fintech, logistics, healthcare, tourism and creative services,” she stated.

“The panel will work on addressing skill gaps, infrastructure needs and credit constraints, while suggesting reforms in standards, accreditation and digital regulation. This would help expand exports in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud services and professional services, FM Sitharaman added.

