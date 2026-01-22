Budget 2026: Experts urge public spending boost, GST relief on lifesaving equipment, vaccines

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, industry experts on Thursday urged the government to boost the health spending, and grant GST exemption on lifesaving equipment and vaccines, especially for thalassemia and cancer patients.

The Union Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am.

Citing the rising burden of non‑communicable diseases and cancers in the country, the expert urged the government to invest more deeply in public health infrastructure, prevention, and technology‑enabled care.

Currently, they stated that the public health expenditure continues to remain well below the National Health Policy target of 2.5 per cent of GDP, and lags benchmarks seen in comparable developing economies.

Jyotsna Govil, chairperson of the Indian Cancer Society, Delhi Branch, told IANS that preventable and treatable cancers continue to claim lives due to late detection and unequal access.

“India must raise public health spending to 2.5-5 per cent of GDP and invest in population-based screening, universal HPV vaccination, district-level cancer centres, affordable access to new therapies, and expanded Ayushman Bharat coverage,” Govil said.

“GST exemptions on lifesaving equipment, consumables and vaccines, responsible regulation of FDI, and sustained investment in awareness and prevention are essential to reduce suffering, control costs, and build a cancer-resilient India,” the expert added.

Deepak Chopra, from the Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG), urged the Centre to make lifelong care affordable for thalassemia patients by reducing duties and promoting related generic medicines production in India.

“At present, customs duty is charged at 32 per cent and GST at 12 per cent on infusion pumps. Chelation medicines have GST of 5 per cent, and essential medical equipment such as bedside filters are also taxed at 5 per cent GST,” Chopra told IANS.

“Since these medicines and equipment are life-saving and indispensable for thalassemia patients, we strongly request that customs duty and GST on these items be completely removed to reduce the financial burden on patients and their families," he added.

Tax-funded universal health care with a basic health package for all citizens can significantly improve the health sector in the country, Dr Vinay Aggarwal, former National President, Indian Medical Association, told IANS.

“Increase public health allocation to 2.5-5 per cent of GDP, strengthening government hospitals and human resources. Reform PMJAY to include outpatient care, realistic package rates, DBT, copayments, and timely reimbursements, support small and medium hospitals through infrastructure financing, subsidies, and credit guarantees. Provide GST exemption on lifesaving equipment, consumables, and all vaccines,” Aggarwal said.

He also stressed the need to regulate FDI in healthcare, ensure data protection, promote innovation, and establish a National Healthcare Fund.

Pavan Choudary, Chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), recommended expanding insurance to include more effective procedures that will strengthen patient outcomes and encourage responsible medical innovation.

Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Devices (AiMeD), urged the government to raise tariffs to 10-15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent to support domestic manufacturing, and incentivise suppliers with over 50 per cent local value addition.

