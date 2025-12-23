'Bua' Saba Pataudi calls birthday boy Taimur a beautiful blend of the 'Khans and Kapoor'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Saba Pataudi is of the opinion that her nephew Taimur Ali Khan is a beautiful blend of the 'Khans and Kapoor'.

Wishing her 'Tim Tim' on his birthday, Saba shared some throwback photos with the birthday boy. The primary photo had her posing with sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, and mom Sharmila Tagore.

This was followed by a few pictures of Taimur with his bua, with younger brother Jeh also making an appearance in one of the stills.

Expressing her pride in the kind of man Taimur has become, Saba penned on her IG, "My TimTim (red heart emoji) turns 10! Mahsha'Allah (Evil eye emoji)...The boy we held, To the young man you're becoming, I see you grow, A beautiful blend of the Khans and Kapoor....Your grandfather would be as proud , As I am. Your strength is your kindness, Your talent, clearly visble in the awards you win. But the truest wealth is the character you've inherited...and you'll shine one day , the star thats yet to become. God bless you...Bua jaan LOVES you to the moon n back! (sic)."

The post also included a couple of snaps of Saba in the flight, on her way to London, which also happened to be her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's, favourite spot.

"And my home ...i travel to , the sun sets while the moon rises. My coke zero beside me. ...my father's favorite spot and my happy place (Two hearts emoji) London....here I come!", she added.

Previously, mom Kareena Kapoor also gave an insight into son Taimur's Lionel Messi–themed birthday celebration.

Kareena uploaded a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring a football-inspired décor. The photo had blue and white balloons with “Happy Birthday Tim” written on them. We could also see a balloon with the print “Messi 10”.

When the football legend Messi recently visited India, Bebo got a chance to meet him, along with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

--IANS

pm/