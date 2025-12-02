December 02, 2025 5:31 AM हिंदी

BSE resolves 85 investors’ complaints against companies in November

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday said that it has received 99 complaints against 84 companies during November, and in the same period, 85 complaints were resolved against 67 companies.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

Earlier, last month, the stock exchange warned investors of an unauthorised body -- EZInvest -- for circulating investment and trading recommendations and collecting funds from citizens to trade in the equity market.

"It has been brought to the attention of the Exchange that the following entity is allegedly engaged in unauthorised activities like investment and trading recommendations without registration with SEBI or the Exchange and soliciting funds from investors for trading in various securities, including Indian Listed Equity Shares," the BSE said in a circular.

The exchange said that the entity is not a registered member of BSE, and all investors should verify the credentials of the adviser before deciding action on their inputs.

"Please note that these entities or individuals are neither registered as members nor as authorised persons of any registered member of the BSE Limited. The Exchange provides a facility to verify the registration of Exchange intermediaries at official websites," it said.

The investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering indicative or guaranteed returns in the stock market, as the same is prohibited by law, the BSE added.

In a past circular, the BSE warned investors about miscreants using BSE officials' photos to create fake social media IDs to spread misleading wealth advisory.

"It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors," the stock exchange said in a statement.

BSE officials are not allowed to initiate or endorse any wealth management or advisory services in any capacity; however, investors should not to misguided by such fake misrepresentations.

--IANS

aps/vd

