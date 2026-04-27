Bruce Springsteen condemns shooting incident at White House Correspondents' dinner

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) The Boss, Bruce Springsteen has condemned the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The Born to Run hitmaker has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal and high-profile critics but he has expressed his gratitude that the president, members of his administration and the guests at the event were not injured during the events, when an armed man allegedly fired a gun after evading security outside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner was being staged, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on stage in Austin, Texas, during his Land Of Hope and dreams tour, Bruce said, “We begin tonight with a prayer for our men and women overseas, we pray for their safe return. We also send out a prayer of thanks that our President, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured in last night's incident. We can disagree”.

He further mentioned, “We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs, but there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 76-year-old rocker has traded barbs with the president multiple times in recent years. Earlier this month, Trump branded Springsteen a "dried up prune" and called for his supporters to boycott the legendary singer.

He wrote on his Truth Social platform, "Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. "The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election. MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. SAVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY (sic)”.

Trump's Truth Social diatribe came after Springsteen made a fresh attack on his administration during a concert.

The singer told the crowd, "The America that I love, the America... that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous administration”.

--IANS

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