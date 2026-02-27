BRS became political casualty of 'so-called liquor scam', says KTR

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday that the Kejriwal government was brought down in the name of the "so-called liquor scam", and the political casualty of that narrative was the BRS, in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Rama Rao was reacting to a Delhi court order, acquitting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 21 others including his sister K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case.

KTR posted on 'X' that Kavita got justice in court. "Kavita Garu got justice in court today and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated," wrote the BRS leader.

"Until that truth prevails, we will continue to witness reckless allegations from the Congress and the BJP, amplified by media trials designed to malign and mislead. Unfortunately, this has now become the new norm in the 'New India' where accusations replace evidence, and media narratives attempt to substitute due process but in the end, justice will prevail," KTR added.

BRS, which was in power in Telangana since the state's formation in 2014, suffered defeat in 2023 Assembly elections. It drew a blank in Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Kavitha was BRS MLC at the time of her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in March 2024. She spent more than five months in jail before she was released on bail.

Last year, Kavitha quit BRS and also resigned as MLC after she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

She is now heading Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation that she had founded during Telangana movement and plans to launch a political party.

Reacting to the court order, Kavitha said justice has prevailed. She stated that the judiciary has cut through the web of lies.

She said it was a politically motivated case filed as part of political vendetta against the opposition parties.

--IANS

ms/svn