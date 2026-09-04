BRICS judicial leaders meet CJI Surya Kant, discuss mediation, arbitration, and AI in judiciary

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Friday held bilateral meetings with judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries on the opening day of the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum here, with discussions focusing on strengthening judicial cooperation, mediation and arbitration, commercial courts and the use of artificial intelligence in justice delivery.

The Supreme Court of India is hosting the three-day BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum from September 4 to 6, bringing together Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme Courts, and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

During the bilateral meetings, CJI Surya Kant discussed the possibility of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for judicial cooperation, mutual recognition of judicial awards and decrees, and exchange of best legal practices among participating countries.

The discussions also focused on the importance of mediation and arbitration in resolving business and corporate disputes and creating a conducive environment for commercial activities between nations.

The CJI highlighted the need for efficient commercial courts to enhance the confidence of foreign investors and discussed the possibilities of creating a common platform for arbitration and mediation to deal with commercial disputes.

He also emphasised the role of the judiciary in building coordinated bilateral cooperation and strengthening relations between countries.

The meetings further discussed the use of institutions such as the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, for professional exchange programmes and the possibility of holding bilateral conferences on contemporary legal issues.

CJI Surya Kant stressed the importance of expeditious judicial processes in strengthening people-to-people ties and enhancing engagement among participating judiciaries.

The judicial leaders who met the CJI included the Russian Supreme Court's Chief Justice Igor Krasnov, China's Chief Justice and the Supreme People's Court's President Zhang Jun, Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court's Chief Justice Boulos Gahmy Iskander Boulos, Indonesia's Supreme Court's Chief Justice, Prof Dr Sunarto, and Iran's Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i.

CJI Surya Kant also held meetings with the UAE Federal Supreme Court's President Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Belarus's Supreme Court's Chairman Andrei Shved, Kazakhstan's Supreme Court's Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev, South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal's President Mahube Betty Molemela, and Uzbekistan's Supreme Court's Deputy Chairperson Malikakhon Kalandarova.

The Supreme Court of India said the bilateral meetings provided an opportunity for direct interaction and exchange of views on matters of mutual judicial interest and would further strengthen engagement among the participating judiciaries. Judicial leaders representing Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE, along with Partner Countries including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, are participating in the three-day Forum, which will provide a platform for dialogue among the participating judiciaries and exchange of views on contemporary issues relating to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development.

On the second day, Heads of Delegations from BRICS Member States and Partner Countries will address the Forum and share their perspectives on issues of common interest to judicial institutions.

--IANS

pds/vd