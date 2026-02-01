February 01, 2026 2:21 PM हिंदी

BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Sachin, and Lovlina headline India’s strong 33-member squad

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) World Boxing Cup Finals champions Hitesh Gulia and Sachin Siwach, along with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will lead a strong 33-member Indian men’s and women’s squads at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, to be held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain.

The tournament marks India’s first major overseas boxing assignment of the year and will serve a major role in preparation ahead of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later in 2026.

The squad, announced by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday, has been selected based on performances at the recently concluded 9th Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships. Gold and silver medallists from that event have been picked in Olympic weight categories, while silver medallists have been selected in non-Olympic divisions, in line with the BFI's selection policy.

India enters the competition on the back of an exceptional 2025 season, highlighted by a record haul of 20 medals, including nine gold, at the World Boxing Cup Finals held in Greater Noida.

Speaking on the selection, BFI President Ajay Singh said the focus is now on maintaining continuity and building momentum.

“After the results we achieved in 2025, the focus now is on continuity and progression. BOXAM Elite is an important step as we narrow our core group, build competition readiness, and prepare for a demanding international calendar ahead. The National Championships remain the foundation of our high-performance structure, and this squad reflects our commitment to rewarding form, consistency, and potential,” he said.

The event will also mark a transition phase for Indian boxing. Santiago Nieva will take charge of the women’s team in his first international assignment as head coach, while Kuttappa Chenanda Achaiah will lead the men’s squad.

Squads:

Men:

Rishi Singh (50 kg), Jadumani Singh (55 kg), Pawan Bartwal (55 kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60 kg), Sachin Siwach (60 kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65 kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65 kg), Hitesh Gulia (70 kg) Deepak (70 kg), Akash (75 kg), Ankush (80 kg), Malsawmtluanga (80 kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85 kg), Harsh Choudhary (90 kg), Naman Tanwar (90 kg), and Sawan Gill (90+ kg).

Women:

Manju Rani (48 kg), Nitu (51 kg), Kusum (51 kg), Preeti (54 kg), Poonam (54 kg), Prachi (57 kg), Vinka (57 kg), Priya (60 kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60 kg), Pranjal Yadav (65 kg), Kajal (65 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70 kg), Sneha (70 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75 kg), Naina (80 kg), and Mankirat Kaur (80+ kg).

