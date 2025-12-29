December 29, 2025 3:15 PM हिंदी

Border 2’s 'Ghar Kab Aaoge’ teaser brings together Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh

Border 2’s 'Ghar Kab Aaoge’ teaser brings together Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) The much-anticipated teaser for Border 2’s song, “Ghar Kab Aaoge,” has been released by the makers.

It brings together a stellar lineup of singers, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. On Monday, the makers took to Instagram to share the teaser of the song and captioned it, “The greatest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema, bringing back an iconic song across generations. #GharKabAaoge out on 2nd Jan. #Border2 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Jan 2026. #GharKabAaoge teaser out now.”

The full song will be launched on 2nd January 2026, at a grand launch event at Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The team behind this timeless classic returns, with music by Anu Malik, reimagined by Mithoon, and new lyrics contributed by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, building on the enduring legacy of the original penned by Javed Akhtar.

The original song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the 1999-released war drama “Border” was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. The lyrics of the much-loved song were penned by Javed Akhtar, and it featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The upcoming film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23rd 2026.

Talking about his role, Varun recently shared that portraying a soldier on screen demanded both physical stamina and mental discipline. “Border 2” demanded a different level of physical and mental discipline, especially since we were shooting at real locations like Babina, and such situations really put you in the mindset of a soldier. You’re out there all day, often in tough conditions, so fitness becomes less about looking a certain way and more about stamina and recovery.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Neha Bhasin on her decision to not have children: 'Legacy doesn’t have to be biological'

Neha Bhasin on her decision to not have children: 'Legacy doesn’t have to be biological'

HIL Governing Council and Kalinga Lancers look to make strong starts with blend of experience and young talent

HIL Governing Council and Kalinga Lancers look to make strong start with blend of experience and young talent

Timex Group India shares slide nearly 10 pc

Timex Group India shares slide nearly 10 pc

India poised to become 3rd-largest economy with GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030

India poised to become 3rd-largest economy with GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she is struggling with body image issues

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she is struggling with body image issues

Can ChatGPT help reduce mental health stigma?

Can ChatGPT help reduce mental health stigma?

Silver rally reflects physical supply deficit; prices likely to touch Rs 2.46 lakh per kg

Silver rally reflects physical supply deficit; prices likely to touch Rs 2.46 lakh per kg

RR's captaincy will likely be between Riyan and Jadeja: Uthappa

RR's captaincy will likely be between Riyan and Jadeja: Uthappa

Salman Khan expresses gratitude for overwhelming love on his 60th birthday

Salman Khan expresses gratitude for overwhelming love on his 60th birthday

Sharmila Tagore shares her views on nepotism: 'Every child wants to emulate their parent'

Sharmila Tagore shares her views on nepotism: 'Every child wants to emulate their parent'