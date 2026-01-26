'Border 2' director Anurag Singh reveals the reason behind Jackie Shroff and Tabu’s absence from the film

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The director of "Border 2", Anurag Singh, has disclosed the reason behind Jackie Shroff and Tabu being absent from the sequel, despite being a crucial part of the original drama.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anurag shared that the casting of a movie is based on the requirement of the script and not the other way around.

He added that one does not work on a script thinking about casting a specific actor.

The filmmaker told IANS, "The casting takes place through the story. What your story is like and the characters it includes, the casting depends on that. You do not work on a story thinking that you have to cast a particular person. You come up with a story that you like, and then you think about who might fit the part. It might also happen that as you are writing a particular character, you feel that a specific actor will be able to play the part well."

Talking about Sunny Deol being a part of the drama, he added that the 'Border' franchise belongs to Sunny and filmmaker J P Dutta.

"Before any of us, 'Border" belongs to Sunny (Deol) Sir and J P Sir. So if you are making Border, then you need Sunny Sir for sure because people identify this name with Sunny sir. And it is a matter of luck that while writing the script, you feel that this character is being formed according to Sunny sir, but you cannot force your creativity or writing to cast a particular actor. While there are some films where such things can be done, it cannot happen in a film like this," added Anurag.

He added that, according to the script, they found this to be the best casting, and hence, this is what they decided to go with.

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles, “Border 2” reached the cinema halls on January 23.

