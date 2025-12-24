Boney & Sanjay Kapoor wish brother Anil Kapoor on his birthday with some fond memories

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has a very special gift for his Instagram Family on brother Anil Kapoor's birthday.

Boney treated the netizens with a throwback black-and-white picture of the Kapoor family and asked them to spot Anil in them.

Not just that, the producer also promised a lunch date with the 'Animal' actor to the winner.

"Spot Anil in this picture along with any 4 others in the picture & win a lunch date with him only the first 2 winners will be invited for sumtous lunch with Anil," Boney captioned the post.

Anil's younger brother, Sanjay Kapoor, also wished him on his special day with a throwback photo of the Kapoor brothers, along with a note that read, "Happy birthday big brother , lots of love, You’ve been a inspiration for the whole family and me so keep inspiring and showing us the path ! @anilskapoor (sic)."

The post further included some more recent photos of Sanjay, Anil, and Boney.

Anil, Boney, and Sanjay are the sons of producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor. They also have a sister, Reena Marwah.

On Tuesday, Anil celebrated the 100th birthday of his father, Surinder Kapoor, with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Paying tribute to the man behind shaping his iconic films, such as “Mr. India” and “Woh 7 din", Anil decided to reflect on his father’s guidance and influence in both his personal and professional life.

Anil wrote, “Celebrating 100 years of my father today. He was the reason I first dreamed of becoming a leading man, simply hoping he would one day see me as a star, a successful actor making films under his banner.”

“Woh 7 din and MR India wouldn’t have seen the light of the day without his good will and guidance, His simplicity, honesty, and quiet belief shaped every step of my journey. I feel his absense deeply, but his dreams and lessons live on with me every day... Happy Birthday Papa! You were, are and always will be my guiding star...” (sic)

