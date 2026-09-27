September 27, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

Boney Kapoor remembers late mother Nirmal Kapoor on her 92nd birthday, shares video of her doing pooja at hospital

Boney Kapoor remembers late mother Nirmal Kapoor on her 92nd birthday, shares video of her doing pooja at hospital

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor remembered his late mother Nirmal Kapoor on her 92nd birth anniversary by sharing a heartfelt video of her.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a video that showed his mother performing pooja while at a hospital. The filmmaker accompanied the clip with a simple yet emotional birthday message. “Happy 92nd birthday Maa,” he wrote. The clip featured solo pictures of Boney’s late mother, along with a video showing her seated on a hospital bed while Boney held a pooja thali beside her.

Boney Kapoor has often expressed his love and affection for his mother and remembered her fondly on various occasions.

Boney Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 90. She was married to late film producer Surinder Kapoor and was a senior member of the Kapoor family.

Nirmal Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor had four children—filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and daughter Reena Kapoor. She was also the grandmother of several members of the film industry, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Following Nirmal Kapoor’s death, the Kapoor family released a statement mourning her loss. The statement read, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.”

"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts--forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan.”

Boney had shared the statement and wrote, “Maa.”

--IANS

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