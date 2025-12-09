Boman Irani says ‘I've finally hit my limit, I am exhausted’ in cryptic post

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Boman Irani on Tuesday dropped a cryptic post stating that he has “finally hit” the “limit” and that he is “exhausted”. He also stated that he is considering “stepping away for a bit”.

Boman took to Instagram stories, where he shared that everything has started to feel like déjà vu to him and needs a “breather.”

He wrote: “You know those days when everything starts to feel like déjà vu? Same old plots, too much drama. Honestly, I think I've finally hit my limit. I am exhausted. Maybe it's time to step away for a bit, no chaos, no drama. I'm fine, just need a breather. Just my thoughts... don't read too much into it.”

On his birthday on December 2, the makers of 'The Raja Saab', chose to celebrate the birthday of the veteran actor by releasing a special poster of his from the horror comedy.

In the upcoming film, Boman steps into the role of a psychiatrist, hypnotist and paranormal investigator, a character wrapped in intellect and mysticism. The film’s trailer already showcases him placing Prabhas under hypnosis, triggering the story’s first major twist and setting the emotional pulse of the narrative in motion.

Along with this reveal, the makers shared an affectionate note for the veteran actor, hinting that his character may hold more secrets than the trailer lets on. The caption read, “The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED... Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday.”

Prabhas, for his part, shared the new poster and wrote,"Many happy returns of the day Boman Irani sir... Wishing you a fantastic year ahead..”

Directed and written by Maruthi, 'The Raja Saab' has been produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. It is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9 next year.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, 'The Raja Saab' will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer. The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

