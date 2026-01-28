January 28, 2026 2:07 PM हिंदी

Boman Irani reveals he has been with wife Zenobia Irani long enough to 'confuse historians'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Celebrated actor Boman Irani revealed that he has been with his better half, Zenobia Irani, long enough to 'confuse historians'.

As the couple celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Boman shared a video compilation of the various photographs of the couple over the last 4 decades.

The text overlay on the post read, "How many years have you been together?"

Followed by"Year?".

Next came an album of pics of Boman and Zenobia, starting from the present time, all the way to the cave ages.

Boman further joked in the caption that he has been with his wife long enough to confuse the historians.

"Long enough to confuse historians…(laughing emoji) 41 years of us," he penned on the photo-sharing app.

Wishing the two on their wedding anniversary, Anupam Kher commented, "Happy Anniversary my dearest bestest couple! Love and prayers always."

Dia Mirza shared, "Love you both so much".

Others, such as Neil Nitin Mukesh and Avinash Tiwari, also reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Boman and Zenobia first met when Zenobia walked into Boman's Wafer Shop. Soon, the two grew fond of each other and ended up tying the knot on January 28, 1985, in a traditional Parsi ceremony.

On the professional front, Boman is all set to return in his beloved avatar as Khurana in the highly anticipated sequel, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Recently, he teased the netizens with the initial glimpse of his character. Boman uploaded a clip of himself dressed as Khurana in a vibrant, multicolored shirt paired with black trousers.

In the video, he delivered his famous "Uncle Ji", followed by a devilish laugh.

"KHURANA IS BACK….AND HOW Iconic #KhuranaSaab has landed back in the lives of #Khoslas with his trademark #UncleJi menacing sneer!! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2.", Boman wrote in the caption.

--IANS

pm/

