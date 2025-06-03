Bollywood's 'launch king' Karan Johar introduces new adorable family member

June 03, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is introducing his newest family member to his fans. On Tuesday, the producer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring his kids, Yash and Roohi, and their new furry friend.

KJo informed his followers that the new canine in their family is named Nugget. He penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “He has been with us for 6 months and has given us so much joy and so much love … we want you to meet our newest member of our family”.

This comes after KJo announced the release date of his film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. KJo took to his Instagram earlier, and shared that the film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

He shared a picture on his Instagram, which shows Kartik and Ananya sharing a kiss behind an Indian passport.

KJo wrote in the caption, “Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”.

The film marks the second collaboration between the lead pair after ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which was released in 2019. It also settles the dust between Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions as the two buried the hatchets after Kartik was unceremoniously ousted from Dharma’s ‘Dostana 2’. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ marks a new chapter between KJo and Kartik.

Things certainly have changed with time though. While Kartik rose up the ranks of the star ladder during and after the pandemic, KJo suffered a dent in his power, as he had to sell 50% of his stakes to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India.

