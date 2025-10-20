Body of Nepali youth killed during Hamas captivity brought home

Kathmandu, Oct 20 (IANS) The body of Nepali youth Bipin Joshi, who was killed while being held captive by the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, arrived in Kathmandu on Monday.

Hamas had abducted Joshi, a Nepali student who had gone to Israel under the “Learn and Earn” programme of the Israeli government and was working at the Alumim kibbutz when the militant group attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

During the deadly attacks by Hamas, 10 other Nepalis lost their lives, but Joshi’s status had remained unknown after his abduction. On October 14, Israel confirmed his death after Hamas handed over his body to Israeli authorities as part of a peace deal reached between the two warring sides.

The mortal remains of Joshi arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon, according to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, several ministers, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass, and members of Joshi’s family were at the airport to receive the body.

Prime Minister Karki, who also holds the portfolio of Foreign Minister, paid tribute to the late Joshi during a condolence ceremony organised at the airport, praying for the eternal peace of his soul and extending her deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the ministry said.

Other ministers and dignitaries attending the ceremony also offered their condolences.

The ministry said that arrangements have been made to transport Joshi’s body by air to Dhangadhi Airport in far-western Nepal, and from there to his home in Kanchanpur.

Joshi’s body was brought to Nepal under the coordination of the Embassy of Nepal in Israel and with the assistance of the Israeli government.

After Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal, hope had briefly emerged regarding Joshi’s survival when his family, on October 9, released a video handed to them by the Israel Defence Forces. However, that hope was shattered when Hamas submitted a list of surviving captives, and Joshi’s name was missing.

Over the past two years, senior Nepali officials and ambassadors had lobbied for Joshi’s release from Hamas captivity. They reached out to top government officials in Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, the United States, and other countries, requesting their support for his safe release.

Joshi’s mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, also travelled to Israel and met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other senior officials, urging them to help secure his freedom.

