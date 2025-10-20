Bobby Deol talks about growing up in a joint family: ‘I slept with my parents till 14’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol opened up about his childhood and life in a joint family, reminiscing about the warmth and togetherness that defined those years.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the Animal actor shared that he was deeply attached to his parents and revealed he slept with them till the age of 14 — something he feels is quite common in Indian households. Reflecting on those early memories, Bobby explained that he grew up in a large joint family, where space was often shared among siblings and relatives. Because of this, and due to his deep attachment to his parents, he continued sleeping with them until the age of 14 — something he believes is quite normal in Indian households, where close family bonds are common.

Bobby also revealed that his father, Dharmendra, always kept the lights on while sleeping. Over time, he grew used to it and developed the same habit. Even now, he dislikes sleeping in complete darkness and keeps a night light on — a small but meaningful habit that connects him to his childhood and his father’s comforting presence.

The ‘Soldier’ actor shared, “I don't like it when it's dark. This is something very interesting because a lot of people when they think, I have known a few people who think by turning off the lights. That is one way of saying it. But I don't like it when it's dark. And my wife and I always have a fight. We have installed a night light on the floor. Because I don't like it when it's dark.”

“I think I got used to it because when I was 14 years old, I used to sleep with my parents. And my father always used to sleep with the lights on. So, I think that's why I got used to it. I was very lucky. I slept with my parents till I was 14 years old. My mother used to tell me to go down and sleep. Because we live in a joint family. We have a bungalow but we don't have that many rooms.”

Bobby Deol went on to narrate, “So, there was a room where all my sisters used to live. And there was a room where my brother used to live. And my mother used to tell me to share the room with my brother. And I always used to get upset and cry that I don't want to go down. So, when I had to go down, my mother used to tell me to come up and sleep. Now I am going. In Punjab, my father is alone. I used to say, why should I come now? Now you have got me used to sleeping alone. I am enjoying that I am alone. But still whenever my mother used to come, my father used to sleep with him. And when my father used to go for shooting, my mother used to tell him to come and sleep with me. So, this has been going on for many years.”

