Bobby Deol reveals why he was afraid of his big brother Sunny Deol?

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol revealed why he was afraid of his big brother Sunny Deol as a kid.

During an exclusive interaction with the IANS, the 'Animal' actor was asked, "How was it like sharing a room with your elder brother Sunny in childhood? Were there any fights between you?"

Reacting to this, Bobby revealed that Sunny always treated him like a son, and not like a younger brother, leaving no or very little room for fights between the siblings.

The 'Humraaz' actor stated, "He has always treated me like a son. I never got the opportunity to fight with him as I was too afraid".

"I used to be extremely afraid of him as a kid - his expression, because of which many people were afraid of him even without knowing him. He is extremely beautiful at heart," Bobby added.

As Bobby clocked thirty years in Hindi cinema on Monday, Sunny celebrated ‘Lord Bob’ with a special social media post.

He took to Instagram and shared a video montage of Bobby’s 1995 debut drama “Barsaat".

“Lord Bob 30 Years,” Sunny captioned the video.

Bobby reacted to brother Bobby's post with a couple of heart emojis.

Sunny’s “Gadar” co-star Ameesha Patel added, “The OG stallion. Congrats n 30 years more to come (sic).”

Bobby also shared on the photo-sharing app, “30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I’m just getting started!”

Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, "Barsaat" narrates the tale of Badal, a naive village boy, and Tina (Played by Twinke Khanna), a wealthy city girl, who fall in love at college. Their romance is challenged by Tina's greedy stepfather, Dinesh Oberoi, who intends on taking her huge inheritance.

After "Barsaat", Bobby went on to be a part of movies such as “Gupt: The Hidden Truth”, “Kareeb”, “Soldier”, “Badal”, “Hum To Mohabbat Karega”, “Bichhoo”, “Ajnabee”, “Humraaz”, and “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”, to name a few.

Following a break from the screen, Bobby made a power-packed comeback with "Class of '83", "Aashram", "Animal", "Love Hostel", and "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

--IANS

pm/