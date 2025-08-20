August 20, 2025 11:29 PM हिंदी

Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's vision as a director: 'I am lucky to be a part of this show'

Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's vision as a director: 'I am lucky to be a part of this show'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Bobby Deol is all praises for Aryan Khan's vision as a director in his primary series, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood". The 'Animal' actor revealed that he is lucky to be a part of this show.

Interacting with Bobby during the trailer launch event of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" SRK said: "I never thought that we would be working with our kids, but I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, I genuinely- genuinely want to thank you with all my love and informality and thank you for the fact that you made this show happen with my son, Aryan and you have brough so much warmth, so much love and so much gravitas and so much dignity."

Reciprocating the love, Bobby shared, "All I want to say is that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It is one of the best shows - not because it's my show, Aryan's show, Shah Rukh's show, but I've seen it and it's just massive. Every actor in the show has performed so well."

Heaping praises on Aryan's directorial skills, the 'Ashram' actor added, "They are all good actors, but it's the director who handles and gets the best out of you - it's not easy to get the emotions what you write on paper for each character, and the way Aryan has done that its amazing - from mature characters to the younger characters, he has just brought out the best in everyone."

Backed by Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the much-hyped project stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya as leads, along with Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in crucial roles.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Haryana, UP, Odisha, Punjab win their respective matches and advanced into the semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Jalandhar, Punjab. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Punjab advance into semis

Venkatesh Prasad, Shanta Rangaswamy launch Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) election manifesto with ‘revival of KSCA’ as main agenda. in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Venkatesh Prasad, Shanta Rangaswamy launch KSCA election manifesto with ‘revival of KSCA’ agenda

Seema sets meet record in women's 5000m on the opening day of the Senior National Inter-State Athletics at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo credit: RFI

Meet records tumble in women's 5000m, men's pole vault in Senior National Inter-State Athletics

Eco-friendly Ganeshas replace PoP idols in Gujarat village’s green festive push

Eco-friendly Ganeshas replace PoP idols in Gujarat village’s green festive push

Powered by PM scheme, Saharsa women lead a homegrown food enterprise

Powered by PM scheme, Saharsa women lead a homegrown food enterprise

Sonam Kapoor says 'Mama loves you to the moon and back' as son Vayu turns 3

Sonam Kapoor says 'Mama loves you to the moon and back' as son Vayu turns 3

Heightened security likely for grudge match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Premier League: Heightened security likely for grudge match between Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest

Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's vision as a director: 'I am lucky to be a part of this show'

Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's vision as a director: 'I am lucky to be a part of this show'

Kiraak Hyderabad storm into final with win over MP Hathodas in the Pro Panja League Season 2 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Pro Panja League

Pro Panja League: Kiraak Hyderabad storm into final with win over MP Hathodas

Possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting in near future extremely low: Former State Department official

Possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting in near future extremely low: Former State Department official