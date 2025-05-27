May 27, 2025 9:06 PM हिंदी

Bobby Deol flaunts his toned biceps in his latest workout video

Bobby Deol flaunts his toned biceps in his latest workout video

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol can leave anyone impressed with his toned physique, and an example of this was seen in his latest Instagram post.

The 56-year-old actor dropped a video on his Instagram stories where he was seen working on his biceps during his latest session in the gym.

The 'Soldier' actor was seen flaunting his toned biceps in the clip. The intensity in his eye can be taken as a clear sign of his determination.

Bobby enchanted everyone with his jaw-dropping physique and chiseled abs as Abrar in "Animal", opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Bobby gave another glimpse into his intense fitness routine.

His workout included a perfect blend of weight training, running on the treadmill, and strength training. The 'Daaku Maharaaj' actor also shared his fitness mantra - everyday discipline.

Talking about his work commitments, Bobby will next be seen essaying the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan’s period action entertainer, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu".

Shedding light on Bobby's performance, director A M Jyothi Krishna revealed that the actor left him "speechless".

Krishna wrote on his X timeline, "It was an absolute pleasure working with the talented @thedeol garu! His dedication, commitment, and brilliance have elevated #HariHaraVeeraMallu to new heights. His powerful performance has left me speechless. Get ready to witness greatness on the big screen!”

"Expect the unexpected, as the one and only @PawanKalyan garu brings the legend to life!," he added.

Backed by A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" will see Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in significant roles, along with others.

The highly-awaited drama will enjoy cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., editing by Praveen K. L., and scores by M. M. Keeravani.

The shoot for the movie was concluded within 200 days.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle United in South Korea in pre-season matches. Photo credit: Spurs/X

Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle Utd in South Korea

Story of rural transformation: From being a Maoist ‘hotspot’ to region’s bright spot

Story of rural transformation: From being a Maoist ‘hotspot’ to region’s bright spot

Delhi come back from two goals down to defend title in extra time in the final of Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Delhi come back from two goals down to defend title

Tom Cruise thanks fans as 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is off to a great start

Tom Cruise thanks fans as 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is off to a great start

Sandeepa Dhar urges to normalize conversations around periods

Sandeepa Dhar urges to normalize conversations around periods

Mahaveer takes dominant victory in Race 2 of Italian GT Sprint Championship. Photo credit: Mahaveer Raghunathan/X

Mahaveer takes dominant victory in race 2 of Italian GT Sprint C’ship

Pari Mirza to step into B-town with the underworld drama "Bombay"

Pari Mirza to step into B-town with the underworld drama "Bombay"

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life's rebel anthem O Maara is all about 'No rules. No mercy'

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life's rebel anthem O Maara is all about 'No rules. No mercy'

Lily Allen is drawn to the ‘danger and fear' of new projects

Lily Allen is drawn to the ‘danger and fear' of new projects

India set for above-normal monsoon, boost to agriculture likely

India set for above-normal monsoon; boost to agriculture likely