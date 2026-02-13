BNP secures clear majority in Bangladesh polls; Tarique Rahman set to become next PM

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its alliance have claimed a decisive victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, local media reported on Friday, citing unofficial results.

The announced results showed that the BNP-led alliance has won 210 seats, setting the stage for the formation of a new government led by BNP.

Citing party sources, Bangladeshi Bengali Daily, Jugantor reported that party chairman Tarique Rahman is set to lead the government, marking the return of a male Prime Minister in Bangladesh after almost 35 years.

Following the vote count on Thursday night, the unofficial results from various constituencies were announced.

According to unofficial results from the Dhaka-17 constituency, Tarique secured 72,699 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, who received 68,300 votes, Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner (Returning Officer) Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury declared the results on Friday morning. He stated that voting took place in 125 centres, including postal voting, in the Dhaka-17 constituency. Tarique won the seat by a margin of 4,399 votes.

Additionally, BNP Chairman Tarique was unofficially elected from Bogra-6 constituency, receiving 216,284 votes from 150 centres. His nearest rival, Jamaat candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel, secured 97,626 votes under the party’s scale symbol.

Earlier on Thursday, Tarique expressed satisfaction after casting his vote in the national election, stating that he remains fully confident about his party securing victory, according to local media reports.

He exercised his franchise at the Gulshan Model High School and College Centre in Dhaka. Speaking to reporters after voting, he said that the people of Bangladesh had been waiting for this moment for over a decade, reported leading Bangladeshi news outlet UNB.

When asked about his expectations regarding the election results, the BNP chief maintained strong confidence in his party’s prospects. He stated that he and his party are “100 per cent hopeful” of winning the election.

Tarique is the son of former Bangladeshi President Gen. Ziaur Rahman, who rose to power following a series of coups and counter-coups and later founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party before assuming the presidency in 1977.

He is also the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who governed Bangladesh during two separate tenures from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006.

Following Khaleda Zia’s death in December last year, Tarique assumed leadership of the BNP and is now set to lead the nation.

