February 14, 2026 1:44 AM हिंदी

BNP claims decisive victory in Bangladesh election, assures to ‘rebuild the nation’

Dhaka/New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared a resounding triumph in the country's first general election since the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

In an official post on X, the BNP highlighted its “long struggle” to restore democratic voting rights, acknowledging the sacrifices of countless leaders and activists who endured enforced disappearances and repression under previous regimes. ​

The party described February 12 as the long-awaited Election Day, where citizens exercised their democratic mandate with overwhelming support, leading to what it called a decisive victory. ​

Expressing profound gratitude to the people of Bangladesh, the BNP pledged to “work tirelessly to rebuild the nation”, emphasising the motto "Bangladesh first, always." ​

The statement reflected the party's narrative of resilience and commitment to democracy after years in opposition. ​

Unofficial results and reports from the Election Commission indicate the BNP-led alliance secured a landslide majority, winning around 209 to 212 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad (excluding reserved seats), far exceeding the 151 needed for a clear majority. The rival alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami trailed with approximately 68-77 seats. ​

Final official tallies are pending, but the BNP has positioned itself to form the government swiftly, with its leader, Tarique Rahman, widely expected to become the next prime minister. ​

This election marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political history, following the July 2024 mass protests that forced Hasina into exile in India and led to an interim administration under Muhammad Yunus. ​

Voters also endorsed constitutional reforms in a parallel referendum, including term limits for prime ministers, a bicameral parliament, and enhanced women's representation, changes demanded by the youth movement. ​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman and assured support for a democratic Bangladesh. ​

The party has long criticised the former government's authoritarian tendencies and electoral irregularities, framing this win as a restoration of people's power. ​

As celebrations erupted outside BNP offices in Dhaka, the focus now shifts to governance challenges, including economic recovery, institutional reforms, and addressing demands from Gen Z participants in the uprising.

​--IANS

sktr/dan

