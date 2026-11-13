November 13, 2026 5:15 PM हिंदी

'Received calls from NDA, INDIA Bloc parties': Aazad Samaj Party chief on new alliance

'Received calls from NDA and INDIA bloc parties': Chandra Shekhar Aazad on new alliance

Lucknow, Nov 13 (IANS) Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram President, Chandra Shekhar Azad, on Friday, said that he received calls from alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA Bloc, displaying willingness to join the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance that he has set up with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

This comes a day after the Lok Sabha MP said that he was willing to keep "doors open" to include any other Opposition party in the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance, formed to contest the upcoming UP elections, with Azad being declared as the chief ministerial candidate.

Speaking to IANS, the Aazad Samaj Party chief said: "I received a call from a constituent party of the NDA. They suggested that if they are accorded due respect, they would like to contest the election alongside us and become part of this alliance."

"I told them that I would consult our existing alliance partners; if they agree, we will take the conversation forward. I also received a call from senior leaders of a party within the INDIA Bloc. They expressed that they would be willing to join this broader alliance and contribute to stopping the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are open to this," he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance of Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and the AIMIM, while asserting that "true success" is only possible with 'Rajnaitik Parivartan Morcha'.

Reacting to the same, Azad said, "That’s fine. I congratulate him on his analysis."

Stressing that his fight is against the BJP-led NDA, the MP said, "I had even extended an offer to them (SP). I don’t quite understand this particular stance of his. He (Akhilesh) has welcomed and he should do so. In a democracy, everyone has the right."

The Aazad Samaj Party chief further said that if the SP can contest elections in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Jammu, then, being from Uttar Pradesh, "we will certainly contest with full strength".

"We will fight, we will win, and we will raise the voices of the marginalised. We won’t just sit at home after securing their votes. Instead, we will champion their issues, become their source of strength, and serve as their voice," he stated.

--IANS

cg/rad

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