BJP’s Syed Zafar Islam slams LoP Gandhi over jail threat to Assam CM, calls 'Rahul Model' a failure

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading anarchy and threatening a democratically-elected chief minister with jail.

Reacting sharply to LoP Gandhi’s statement that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was acting like a "raja" and would be “sent to jail,” for "corruption and stealing land" Islam said, “This is like a thief talking about guarding the house. The entire Gandhi family is out on bail. Rahul Gandhi should stop spreading anarchy.”

Addressing media personnel in New Delhi, Islam claimed that the Congress leader’s conduct was undemocratic and could have serious consequences.

“The way he is threatening an elected Chief Minister, the day is not far when he himself could end up in jail,” he said. He further attacked LoP Gandhi’s governance record, calling the Congress-led model a complete failure.

“The so-called Rahul Model has failed in every state — whether it’s Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, or Telangana. None of the promises made before coming to power have been fulfilled,” claimed Islam, adding, “The public has rejected this model time and again.”

He professed, “Rahul Gandhi considers himself a king, but he has failed three times in the court of the people.”

The BJP leader also defended Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political journey, noting that he had once been in the Congress but left due to the party’s internal chaos.

“Today, he is the CM of Assam because of the people’s mandate, not because of Rahul Gandhi’s mercy,” Islam asserted.

The controversy erupted as while addressing a meeting of party workers in Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, LoP Gandhi said CM Sarma behaves like a "raja" but is “gripped with fear” and will be held accountable for his actions.

Referring to a series of eviction drives across the state, LoP Gandhi said the youth, farmers, and daily wage earners of Assam wanted to see the Chief Minister behind bars because “they know he is corrupt, and steals land from the people 24 hours a day."

“But look closely — his face on television shows fear. He knows Congress workers will send him to jail.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, Islam highlighted the BJP’s consistent electoral successes, and said, “The public trusts us because of our good governance and strong stance against corruption. That’s why we win repeatedly.”

On the issue of deteriorating law and order in Bihar raised by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Islam retorted, “From 1990 to 2005, under Lalu Yadav, Bihar was synonymous with jungle raj."

"Now, Tejashwi and the INDIA bloc are trying to spread the same lawlessness,” Islam claimed.

