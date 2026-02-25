BJP chief blasts Nehru-Gandhi family, labels LoP Rahul ‘poster boy of negative politics’

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family has historically carried out “compromised missions” that prioritised their personal and political interests over those of the nation. Nabin referred to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as the “poster boy of negative politics” and accused the family for what he described as decades of compromising India’s national interests.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Nabin said, “I am presenting before you the compromise story of the Nehru-Gandhi family—how the family carried out a compromise missions, compromising the interests of the country’s people while always protecting their own interests. There was a time when Jawaharlal Nehru himself said, ‘45 crore people of the nation are my liability'.”

He added that such remarks, coming from a Prime Minister, were “a huge deception of the people,” and questioned the Nehru family’s historical relationships with foreign powers. “History shows how Nehru’s secretariat functioned almost as an open book for the CIA and other foreign agencies. In 1954, India’s rights in Tibet were handed over to China without any tangible reward,” Nabin alleged.

Turning to Rajiv Gandhi, Nabin alleged misuse of defence services to protect personal financial interests. “In the Bofors scandal, efforts were made to obstruct the Swedish investigation to protect a friend. The Bhopal gas tragedy further revealed his compromise, when Warren Anderson, responsible for the deaths of thousands, was safely sent out of the country on a government plane,” he said.

On Sonia Gandhi, Nabin claimed that she effectively acted as a “super Prime Minister” between 2004 and 2014, running a parallel government through the National Advisory Council and influencing Cabinet decisions. He also alleged that during this period, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funding from the Chinese government and George Soros’ network, raising questions about potential “secret agreements” with foreign powers.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s foreign engagements, Nabin said, “Rahul Gandhi undertook more than 247 foreign trips, but in most cases, security agencies were not informed. He met close associates of foreign powers, including Ilhan Omar and George Soros, and conducted political activities in line with their influence. Even in sensitive border areas of Ladakh, foreign national, Shakir Mohamed Nurali Merali, with links to Chinese and Pakistani agencies were reportedly present.”

Nabin claimed that Congress’ “compromised legacy” under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership posed a threat to India’s youth. “Mobilising young people with a positive mindset is crucial. If they are misled onto the wrong path under the compromise mission of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, it becomes a matter of concern for everyone. The public has already understood their compromised missions and will ensure accountability in the future,” he said.

The BJP leader concluded by asserting that while the Congress party may continue to strike deals against national interests, “the people of India will punish them when the time comes, and only then will they truly understand the consequences of their actions.”

