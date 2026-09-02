BJP’s ‘Jal Manthan’ brings water ministers together for long-term water security

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday began its two-day ‘Jal Manthan’ programme in New Delhi, bringing together Water Resources Ministers from BJP-ruled states for discussions on inter-state coordination, water management and the exchange of best practices.

The programme began with a special meeting at the residence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, followed by a dinner hosted by him. The meeting focused on strengthening coordination between the Centre and states on water-related issues.

In a post on X, Nabin said a “highly meaningful” meeting had been held with Water Resources Ministers of BJP-ruled states under the ‘Jal Manthan’ programme to promote inter-state coordination and the exchange of best practices.

Nabin highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said the country had undertaken the historic task of providing tap water to crores of families under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative. He said the limited approach of five-year planning that existed after the formation of the NITI Aayog was now a thing of the past.

According to Nabin, planning is now being undertaken in line with PM Modi’s vision with a long-term perspective extending 25 to 50 years into the future. He said such an approach would be important for building a stronger and more sustainable water management system.

Nabin further said that achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ would require three-way coordination among the government, elected representatives and party workers. Such coordination, he said, would help ensure better planning, implementation and monitoring and enable people to receive the maximum benefits of government schemes.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR. Patil, BJP national organisation general secretary B.L. Santosh and national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also attended the meeting.

On Thursday, a larger meeting of Water Resources Ministers from all BJP-ruled states is scheduled at the BJP central office under Nabin’s chairmanship. Discussions will cover irrigation, water management, groundwater conservation, water security and the efficient utilisation of water resources, with states expected to share successful models and experiences.

--IANS

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