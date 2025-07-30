UN Security Council report names Lashkar’s proxy TRF in Pahalgam terror attack, BJP calls out Chidambaram's claims

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) In a significant development, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has named The Resistance Front (TRF), an off-shoot of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for its role in Pahalgam terror attack, in its latest monitoring report on global terrorism.

The UNSC monitoring committee in its report published on July 24, has linked Lashkar’s proxy to April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to killing of 26 innocent tourists. The move is seen as another diplomatic victory for India because this comes days after United States designated TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation, thus endorsing India's global counter-terror campaign.

The UNSC report states, "On 22 April, five terrorists attacked a tourist spot in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-six civilians were killed. The attack was claimed that same day by The Resistance Front (TRF), who in parallel published a photograph of the attack site."

“The claim of responsibility was repeated the following day. On 26 April, however, TRF retracted its claim. There was no further communication from TRF, and no other group claimed responsibility. Regional relations remain fragile. There is a risk that terrorist groups may exploit these regional tensions,” it added.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took note of the UNSC monitoring committee report and called out Congress party's double standards in calling out Pakistan's harbouring and shieling of terror on its soil.

He questioned Congress leader P Chidambaram over his recent statement, where he raised doubts about Pakistani origin of Pahalgam attackers.

In a post on X, Malviya stated, "The UN Security Council Monitoring Committee has clearly identified The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as the organiser of the recent Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. And yet, Congress leader P. Chidambaram had the audacity to ask, “Where is the proof they came from Pakistan?” How much more proof do these apologists need? Or is their loyalty permanently outsourced?"

In a recent interview with a news publication, Chidambaram had said, "Have they identified the terrorists? Where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that," he told the daily.

Earlier on July 18, the US had banned TRF, designating as global terror outfit. Announcing the TRF’s listing as a terrorist outfit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said that the action “demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack”.

Rubio said he was adding the TRF to the lists of designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

“TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians”, his announcement said.

“This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT”, he added.

