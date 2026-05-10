May 11, 2026 1:15 AM हिंदी

BJP will form next government in Telangana, say attendees at PM Modi's Hyderabad rally

BJP will form next government in Telangana, say attendees at PM Modi's Hyderabad rally

Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a large public meeting while launching various development projects in Hyderabad.

There was enthusiasm among the people who attended the public meeting in large numbers.

The people present on this occasion gave their feedback while talking to IANS.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter Nageshwar Rao, who came to attend the public meeting, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Hyderabad today. In the coming times, the next government in Telangana will definitely be formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

BJP worker Madhusudan said, "With the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the land of Telangana, our confidence has increased. The religious war has started from today. A double- engine government will soon be formed in Telangana. The BJP government will be formed in every state of India."

He added, "The people of Telangana welcomed the Prime Minister with great enthusiasm. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can develop Telangana. Trusting PM Modi, a large number of people attended the public meeting. Both Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are similar parties. Both the parties are family limited, parties of commission and corruption. To save Telangana, the BRS and Congress will have to be defeated and the BJP will have to be brought in power in the state."

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructural and industrial projects worth about Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.

He flagged off several railway and logistics projects, including parts of the Kazipet-Vijayawada rail multi-tracking corridor, the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass, and a new greenfield Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) terminal in Hyderabad.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indus Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital is a state-of-the-art multi-super specialty quaternary care non-profit institution exclusively for cancer treatment.

PM Modi called it a commendable effort to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that our effort is to ensure that Hyderabad also progresses like developed India.

"This is the continued commitment of the Central government. For this purpose, I got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees."

--IANS

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