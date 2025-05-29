BJP tears into Jairam Ramesh for ‘linking’ Pahalgam terrorists with all-party delegation

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday came down heavily on senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of drawing a 'disgusting comparison' between the terrorists who executed Pahalgam terror attack and the all-party delegation, which is on a mission to more than 30 countries to expose the rogue nation -- Pakistan.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tore into the Congress General Secretary for hurling insult at the all-party delegation and also undermining its mission. Taking strong objection to his analogy, the BJP leader wondered why the Parliament must not act against him for crossing all limits and going to the extent of drawing an atrocious comparison between terrorists and lawmakers.

The BJP leader, in a video message, recalled past instances of how the Congress attempted to diminish and undermine the military strikes under Operation Sindoor and also accused him of speaking in the language of Pakistan to give India’s enemy, an advantage in building an anti-India narrative.

“Earlier, the Congress undermined our military strike (Operation Sindoor) by calling it ‘Chut Put’ war and now it mocks our diplomatic strike,” Poonawalla said and also shared a video clip.

“Jairam Ramesh makes the most atrocious comparison. He compares MPs in all-party delegation to terrorists,” he also said.

Another BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also hit out at Jairam Ramesh for allegedly drawing an analogy between terrorists and Parliamentarians, currently on multi-nation tour to expose Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi's right hand Jairam Ramesh compares Members of Parliament with Terrorist!" he wrote in a post on X.

The political storm over Jairam Ramesh comes amidst rumblings within the grand old party over its MP Shashi Tharoor leading India’s diplomatic offensive against Pakistan over its brazen support to global terror networks and also abetting it on the Indian soil. The ugly spat between Udit Raj and Shashi Tharoor played out in the public, with both taking potshots at each other.

Jairam Ramesh, the in-charge of Communications of Congress party allegedly said that terrorists who carried out terror attack in Pahalgam were roaming freely, despite being directly involved in other attacks in the valley, in past one year.

Sarcastically slamming the Centre, he said that these terrorists were roaming freely while Parliamentarians were also wandering across the globe.

This comment riled up the BJP, which launched a scathing attack at the Congress Rajya Sabha MP and accused him of standing up with Pakistan.

