BJP suspends former Union Minister RK Singh for ‘anti-party activities’

Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday suspended senior leader and former Union Minister R.K. Singh with immediate effect, citing “anti-party activities.”

The action comes after months of public statements by Singh that allegedly deviated from the party’s official position.

In a letter issued by the state headquarters and signed by state president Arun Singh, the BJP stated: “Your activities are against the party and amount to indiscipline. The party has taken serious note of this, as it has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended and asked to explain why you should not be expelled. Submit your clarification within one week of receiving this letter.”

The move has created a stir in political circles, as R.K. Singh has long been viewed as an influential figure within the party and the Sangh Parivar.

For several months, Singh had publicly questioned organisational decisions, ticket distribution, and electoral strategies. While party leaders had attempted to address the disagreements internally, the differences persisted.

A former IAS officer, Singh entered politics after holding key administrative roles. The BJP projected him as a tough and efficient administrator. He later served as Union Minister of State for Home and Minister of Power, where he oversaw reforms in power generation, distribution, and rural electrification.

According to political observers, Singh had been increasingly dissatisfied with the leadership over local political equations and strategic choices. His public remarks -- often seen as contradicting the party line -- had become more frequent in recent months.

The BJP has reiterated that organisational discipline is non-negotiable, regardless of a leader’s stature. Senior leaders pointed out that similar action has been taken against other leaders in the past as well.

--IANS

ajk/skp