April 10, 2026 4:53 PM हिंदी

BJP, Shiv Sena slam Nobel Peace Prize buzz in Pakistan for Shehbaz Sharif; draw Hitler comparison

BJP, Shiv Sena slam Nobel Peace Prize buzz in Pakistan for Shehbaz Sharif; draw Hitler comparison

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) As sections of Pakistani media claimed that the country’s diplomatic intervention in the Iran-US crisis merits consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize, political leaders from the BJP and Shiv Sena on Friday dismissed the idea as 'a joke.' They argued that if those accused of promoting terrorism are considered for such an honour, then even Adolf Hitler would qualify for the Nobel Prize.

The debate gained traction after US President Donald Trump stated that he had agreed to a ceasefire “based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan,” adding that they had “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also indicated that Tehran had accepted the ceasefire “in response to the brotherly request of Prime Minister Sharif,” further fuelling claims of Pakistan’s diplomatic role.

Reacting to it, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC questioned Pakistan’s credibility in seeking global recognition for peace efforts.

“I don’t know who Pakistan is a puppet of. They are not even capable of dreaming of a Nobel Prize, let alone receiving one for mediating in global conflicts. The so-called ceasefire and meetings they talk about have not even taken place,” she told IANS.

She further said that Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, should first address internal challenges.

“They must eliminate the toxicity and terrorism within their own country before claiming any international diplomatic success. The truth about terrorism needs to be brought into the public domain. Only then can they aspire to be taken seriously on the global stage,” she added.

Calling the Nobel Peace Prize discussion “premature and misplaced”, Shaina NC said that Pakistan must first understand the implications of nuclear escalation and its global consequences.

“Given their track record of allegedly sheltering terrorists, their leadership should prioritise internal peace. India has not forgotten Pakistan’s actions, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond at the appropriate time. The Nobel Peace Prize is a distant dream for them,” she asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo criticised the very notion of awarding a Nobel Prize in such circumstances. “There is nothing amusing about giving a Nobel Prize to countries accused of promoting terrorism. Pakistan claims to have mediated between the US and Iran, but there is no clarity on the terms or outcomes of such mediation,” he said.

He added that rewarding such claims would undermine the credibility of the Nobel Peace Prize itself. “If those accused of promoting terrorism are considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, then by that logic, even Hitler should be given the award,” Shah Deo remarked.

--IANS

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