Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers on Friday as part of the observance of the Shaheedi Month of the Sikh community, a party leader said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP National Media Co-Convener Sanjay Mayukh also offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib along with the BJP National Working President, said a statement.

Remembering the sacrifices of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri Devi, Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Shri Dayala, Nabin bowed his head and offered prayers in their honour at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

Earlier on Thursday, Nabin addressed the 'Atal Smriti Sammelan' held in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and called for a united effort to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He said India is to be built as a developed nation by 2047, and we must work hard.

"To usher in a golden era for India, relentless effort is required, and we must move forward by following the firm resolve and willpower of Atal ji," he said.

As part of the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi BJP is organising "Atal Smriti Sammelans" at the Assembly level across all districts of Delhi.

In this series, the 'Atal Smriti Sammelan' of the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency of the New Delhi district was organised at the Andhra Association Bhawan, Lodhi Road.

Nabin addressed the 'Atal Smriti Sammelan' held in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, New Delhi District President Ravindra Chaudhary, and local legislator Neeraj Basoya.

Local municipal councillors Sharad Kapoor and Anita Basoya, along with former councillor Bhupendra Malik, were also present on the dais.

Nabin said that Vajpayee presented his views to the people with clarity and eloquence. While he strongly attacked the ruling party when required, he never hesitated to question his own colleagues in the opposition if they were at fault.

