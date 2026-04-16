BJP MPs hail Women's Reservation Bill, urge Oppn for support

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Thursday hailed the tabling of the Women's Reservation Bill by the Union government during the extended Budget session of the Parliament. The BJP leaders also urged the opposition parties to extend their unanimous support for the Bill.

Formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Bill is a constitutional amendment that seeks reservation of 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies for women.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill 2026, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Speaking to IANS outside the Parliament, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has done a historic job. Today is an important day in the country's biggest panchayat (Parliament). After this, women will have the law standing firmly with them, they will get their rights and will be able to raise their voice."

Kishan noted that this not BJP's politics but it is the "values" of the party.

"People are asking why has this Bill not been implemented so far?" he said.

About the opposition to the Bill, BJP MP Kishan said, "The parties who are opposing this Bill should ask their mothers and sisters. All the mothers and sisters, even those of Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress, are happy today."

"They are appreciating PM Modi. Women are being given strength and power," he added.

Kishan asserted, "What is taking place in the country's biggest panchayat (Parliament) is nation-building policy by giving women the strength (they deserve)."

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also called the presentation of the Bill as a "historic moment".

He said, "Despite comprising of half of the population, no work has been done so far for women's representation in politics. Under PM Modi's leadership, this is a historical decision taken by the NDA government."

Urging the Opposition to support the Bill, Sharma told IANS, "I hope that after delaying it for so many years, at least now the Opposition gives its support to pass the Bill."

Echoing similar view, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "It is a very big day. I request all the Opposition leaders to rise above political interests and ideological differences so that this Bill can be passed unanimously."

Moreover, she mentioned that the delimitation is not a deceit of the BJP.

"It is a constitutional mechanism and necessity," she told IANS.

Swaraj underlined that for effective implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, increase in the number of (Lok Sabha) seats is important.

"The current 543 seats is based on the census of 1971 when the country's population was just 51.8 crore. Today our population has doubled. We want to have a genuine reflection and representation of the population and for that the number of seats need to be increased," the BJP leader said.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "A historic bill for women is being introduced. This era will be remembered as a golden age, an 'Amrit Kaal' for women."

--IANS

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