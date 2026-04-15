BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal takes part in 'Nari Shakti Vandan Yatra'

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with a large number of women, took part in the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Yatra’ from the Town Hall area in Chandni Chowk to the historic Red Fort.

This comes ahead of a Special Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16, during which amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and a proposed delimitation Bill are expected to be discussed to facilitate one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “The presence of a large number of women here reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women empowerment, and on those lines, the Women’s Reservation Bill will be presented in Parliament.”

Urging that the Bill be passed by both Houses of Parliament, he said, “Through this Nari Shakti Vandan Yatra, the entire country stands in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that this Women’s Reservation Bill should pass. Not just in politics, but the Bill’s benefits will also be seen in economic, societal and cultural fields, and also in professions where women are working extraordinarily.”

A woman who took part in the event said that women’s empowerment is not just a slogan but the “strength of the country”. “Today, women are self-independent. All of us should come together to take the country forward and work towards women’s respect,” she said.

Another woman added, “All these women have gathered here today to thank PM Modi because women’s respect is the dignity of the nation. PM Modi has given that dignity to the women of the country.”

“The previous governments only used to make promises to bring the Bill, but PM Modi has worked towards giving wings to our dreams. With this 33 per cent reservation, the voices of women will not only be heard in kitchens but also in Parliament.”

After the walk concluded at the Red Fort, Khandelwal told reporters, “April 16 to 18 are going to be historic dates for India.”

--IANS

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