BJP MLA Shakti Raj Parihar lays foundation stone for new road in Doda

Doda, Dec 20 (IANS) In a significant development for rural connectivity, BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 73 crore, 15.3 km infrastructure project, the Assar-Dhansal Road to Patta via Haliya Hirni.

The project is aimed at bolstering regional connectivity. It will, according to the MLA, drive economic growth and ease travel for people living in the area. The road is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Parihar highlighted that this is the first time since independence that a proper road is being constructed in the village. He further said that the road, once constructed, will provide residents with easier access to markets, healthcare, and educational facilities.

Talking to IANS, MLA Parihar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He stated that the new road would significantly improve connectivity and the overall quality of life for the people of the area.

MLA Parihar also elaborated on the PMGSY scheme, which was launched in 2000 to enhance rural infrastructure across India.

He said that phases one, two, and three of the scheme have already been completed successfully, and the fourth phase (Batch I) is now underway.

Under this phase, the Central Government has allocated a total of Rs 4,200 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. Work has already commenced on several roads for which tenders have been awarded, while some other projects are awaiting initiation.

Highlighting the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, Shakti Raj Parihar emphasised that the present government is focused on the welfare of remote areas, unlike previous administrations that, according to him, neglected the needs of residents.

He further maintained that the construction of roads like the Patta-Hirni stretch highlights the government’s determination to bridge the developmental gap in backward regions of the state. No region will remain without a road, he asserted.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by local leaders, panchayat members, and residents, who expressed their optimism that the new road would bring much-needed progress and connectivity to Charota Panchayat and surrounding areas.

