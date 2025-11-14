BJP leaders, workers celebrate across country as NDA projected to win big in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) As the NDA is poised to win over 200 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, BJP leaders and workers on Friday celebrated across different parts of the country.

In Rewari, Haryana, BJP leaders and workers celebrated with great enthusiasm.

In Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu, BJP workers celebrated following the NDA’s lead in the Bihar Assembly election.

Similarly, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, celebrations erupted following the NDA's projected victory. Supporters celebrated with fireworks and cutouts featuring PM Modi and CM Yogi.

In Patna, Bihar, BJP supporters gathered at the party’s state headquarters to mark the alliance’s strong lead in the results.

In Bhojpur, Bihar, celebrations continued as the NDA maintained its lead in the Assembly elections.

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, BJP workers celebrated enthusiastically as the party signalled a clear victory.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, BJP workers also celebrated as the NDA continued to lead in the Bihar elections.

In Kolkata, West Bengal, BJP workers distributed laddus at the state party office as counting trends indicated a likely NDA victory.

The ruling NDA is heading for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the latest trends showing the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark as of 4 p.m.

According to the early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 4:00 p.m., the BJP is emerging as the single largest party with a lead in 96 seats, while the JD(U) stood second with 85 seats.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar has "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

