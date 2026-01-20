January 20, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

‘BJP keeps workers at forefront’: Nitin Nabin reminisces about PM Modi’s gesture during Bihar visit

‘BJP keeps workers at forefront’: Nitin Nabin reminisces about PM Modi’s gesture during Bihar visit (Photo: @themodistory/X)

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an organisation that places its workers at the forefront and prepares them for national leadership roles, BJP’s newly elected president Nitin Nabin said, while explaining how this culture has been ingrained in the party's organisational structure over the years.

Nabin, becoming the youngest president of the party to date, said that prioritising party workers and strengthening the grassroots network has been the party’s thrust since inception, and he has learnt a lot from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in upholding this virtue.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared a video of Nitin Nabin, with the latter vividly recalling an incident from PM Modi’s visit to Bihar and how his deep regard and respect for the 'karyakartas' made them swoon over him.

In the video, Nitin Nabin shares that he learnt from PM Modi about the importance of connecting with workers, maintaining dialogue, and strengthening the organisation's grassroots.

“Respect and sensitivity toward workers form the core identity of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he says in the video.

Sharing an incident from the past about the party’s National Executive meeting in Patna, he said, "The national executive committee meeting was held in Bihar. A large rally was organised in Patna at that time. All the senior BJP leaders were arriving. We were present at the airport to welcome the senior leaders according to protocol. All the leaders were arriving and leaving in their respective cars according to the designated route. When Narendra Modi ji arrived, we welcomed him. He asked if a large number of workers would be standing outside. We replied in the affirmative."

"PM Modi said that he would proceed after meeting the workers. He walked out with all of us and exchanged greetings with all of them. After that, he got into his car and left for the circuit house," he added.

The BJP President further said that this may be a small gesture, but it showed the respect that the Prime Minister has for the party workers.

“He could have simply waved from his car and driven away, and the workers would still have been happy, but he walked out to greet the workers and acknowledge their greetings," he pointed out.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment

Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as DC elect to bowl against MI

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner' (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner'

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India