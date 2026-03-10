BJP hurls ‘traitor’ jibe at Rahul, calls him ‘chief architect’ of shirtless stir to demean India

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its offensive on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter’s backing and endorsement for the ’shirtless stunt’ by the Indian Youth Congress workers at the recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit and also likened him to traitors like Mir Jafar (a historical figure notoriously known for betraying his master) for gloating over it.

BJP MP Sambit Patra, addressing the newsmen at party HQs, launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition, accusing him of betraying and demeaning the nation for petty political gains.

He said that the AI expo was an event where various heads of state from foreign nations, global experts, tech leaders, and innovators assembled to celebrate India’s leap and long strides in the sphere, but the Congress chose to embarrass and insult the nation with its ‘anti-national’ act.

In a specific reference to Rahul’s smirk and demeanour at the All India Congress podium last night, where he patted the back of IYC workers with ‘kaam kar diya’ remarks, Patra said that this clearly shows that the shirtless protest at AI expo was not a mere coincidence but a designed and well-thought-out strategy by the Congress party to embarrass the country.

“His smile, demeanour, and the way he mocked the AI Summit raise an alarm. The way a traitor takes pride, a similar smile was seen on Rahul’s face, reflecting nothing less than that of Mir Jafar,” the BJP MP pointed out.

Further reiterating the IYC protest as "topless, brainless and shameless", he said that this shows that the entire conspiracy was not just hatched at Rahul’s house, but he was also the “chief architect and designer of the anti-India stunt done for defaming and demeaning India.”

He also took potshots at the dressing skills of the Congress MP, claiming that he chooses to attend Parliament in track suit, and this shows his disrespect for the House as well as the fellow members.

Earlier in the day, the BJP invoked India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to slam the Gandhi scion for backing the shirtless stir at AI Expo.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that Nehru, being the Congress party’s ideological fountainhead, held a view about nationalism and loyalty, which is much different from today’s Congress thought and strategy.

“When the world’s leading technology experts, policymakers, and innovators were discussing the future of Artificial Intelligence, the Congress party thought the best way to represent India was through disruption and indecency,” he pointed out.

--IANS

