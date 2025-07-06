July 06, 2025 2:06 PM हिंदी

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh looks invincible in ‘Dhurandhar’ first look

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh looks invincible in ‘Dhurandhar’ first look

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The first look of the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’ was unveiled on Sunday. It gives a peek into the thrilling universe of the film with generous parts of action, thrill and violence.

The asset was released on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s birthday, and has influences from previous Bollywood films like ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Animal’.

The film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The asset is 2 minute 40 second, and is a raw, relentless visual onslaught, blending mystery, grit, and high-octane action. It is set to a powerful composition, created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind, the acclaimed new-age artist whose distinctive, genre-blending style brings an unexpected edge to the track.

What catches the eye in the video asset is R Madhavan’s look, which presumably is inspired from India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, ‘Dhurandhar’ is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.

The film is set to be released on December 5, 2025.

For Ranveer, the film comes after multiple projects of the actor were shelved, the recent one being ‘Rakshas’ which was to be helmed by Prashant Varma of ‘HanuMan’ fame. Ranveer reportedly opted out of the film over creative differences with the director. Meanwhile, Ranveer also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Don 3’ in the pipeline in which he will essay the titular role after taking over the baton from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Article 370’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan cheers for son Abhishek’s journey: ‘You’re achieving it all on your own terms’

Amitabh Bachchan cheers for son Abhishek’s journey: ‘You’re achieving it all on your own terms’

This is what Michael Douglas has to say about his return to acting

This is what Michael Douglas has to say about his return to acting

Paresh Rawal shares why playing Guru in ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ was a ‘deeply personal’ experience

Paresh Rawal shares why playing Guru in ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ was a ‘deeply personal’ experience

Shekhar Kapur reflects on the misunderstood nature of consciousness and love

Shekhar Kapur reflects on the misunderstood nature of consciousness and love

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh looks invincible in ‘Dhurandhar’ first look

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh looks invincible in ‘Dhurandhar’ first look

Rajkummar Rao speaks out on Bollywood’s silence over Hindi-Marathi row and other pressing issues

Rajkummar Rao speaks out on Hindi film actors silence over Hindi-Marathi row and other pressing issues

Deepika’s brilliant field goal against the Netherlands nominated for Poligras Magic Skill Award

Deepika’s brilliant field goal against the Netherlands nominated for Poligras Magic Skill Award

AI decodes gut bacteria to provide clues about health

AI decodes gut bacteria to provide clues about health

Senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia sent to 14-day judicial custody

Senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia sent to 14-day judicial custody

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of her Sunday binge date with son Viaan in London

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of her Sunday binge date with son Viaan in London