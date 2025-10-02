Bipasha Basu’s 2-year-old daughter sings "Jai Ganesh Deva" in her cute baby language

Mumbai Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently shared an adorable moment of her daughter Devi, leaving fans gushing over her cuteness.

In the heartwarming video shared by Bipasha, little Devi can be seen sitting on her father Karan Singh Grover's lap during a car ride, dressed in a pink frock with matching bows in her hair.

The tiny tot is seen trying to sing the “Jai Ganesh Deva” song in her own innocent gibberish, making it all the more endearing. Bipasha lovingly described singing in the car as their favourite thing to do. And yes, it's clear that Devi is the apple of her parents' eyes. Ever since her birth, the couple have delighted fans with glimpses of her growing up.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a dreamy ceremony that captured Bollywood's attention. Bipasha's daughter Devi was born on November 12, 2022, completing their little family. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Bipasha had shared a video of a little baby crying her best, insulting the eco-friendly Ganpati made out of clay. Recently, Bipasha and Karan, along with Devi, were seen at the Durga Puja pandal, where the little baby was seen crying upon getting frightened looking at a tsunami of peope at the location.

The actress, as much as she is a thorough professional, is equally a doting mother to her two-year-old baby girl. Bipasha had revealed that they named her Devi for her resemblance to Indian goddesses’ spirits and her power and determination to fight back against every problem with all her strength.

Not many know; Bipasha's daughter, at birth, was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart. Devi was just three days old when she was diagnosed with the condition and underwent open‑heart surgery when she was just three months old.

—IANS

rd/