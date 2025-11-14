Bihar victory unseen in India post-Independence: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy described the victory of the NDA in the Bihar assembly polls as a record-breaking victory unseen in post-independent India.

"The people of Bihar have taught the Congress party a fitting lesson for creating a false narrative of ‘vote theft’," said Kumaraswamy while speaking to the media at his residence in Delhi on Friday after the announcement of the Bihar results.

He claimed that JD(S)-BJP alliance is poised to form the next government in Karnataka with a comfortable majority.

“The current Congress-led government in the state is already struggling due to strong anti-incumbency. For the past two-and-a-half years, the party has wasted its time only on leadership squabbles. People are disillusioned. Though they gave Congress 136 seats with great expectations, they are now disappointed and are waiting for the elections. They are mentally prepared to teach Congress a lesson,” he said.

He said that the NDA alliance in Karnataka is strong. All BJP and JD(S) leaders are working together.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will work to achieve a record-breaking result in Karnataka just like in Bihar. We will work in a way that even surpasses Bihar’s record,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that Congress has lost faith in the democratic system and has engaged in spreading lies and misinformation by fabricating stories.

“The enlightened voters of Bihar have responded strongly and delivered a tight slap to the party,” he said.

He said the people of Bihar had given unprecedented support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development-oriented governance and his firm resolve to realise a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“I congratulate the people of Bihar for this,” he added.

“The strong NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a record victory never seen before in post-Independence India," he said.

He further said that the people of Bihar have told Congress to stop chanting the ‘vote theft’ slogan.

“In the last Assembly election, Congress claimed they would win 136 seats in Karnataka. How could they say that with such certainty? How can they predict the future? Or did they win earlier with the help of the Election Commission? What did the KPCC president mean when he made such statements even before the results were out? Congress leaders should stop making arrogant remarks,” Kumaraswamy said.

