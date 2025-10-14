October 14, 2025 6:54 PM हिंदी

Bihar polls: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates; Deputy CMs and former Deputy CMs among key picks

Bihar polls: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates; Deputy CMs and former Deputy CMs among key picks

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) After finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election 2025.

The list includes several prominent leaders, such as the state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers and two former Deputy Chief Ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will contest from Tarapur in Munger district, while Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest from Lakhisarai.

Among the former Deputy Chief Ministers, Tarkishore Prasad has been fielded from Katihar, and Renu Devi from Bettiah in West Champaran district.

The party has also renominated international shooter and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh from the Jamui seat.

In a notable inclusion, the BJP has given tickets to two former Members of Parliament — Ram Kripal Yadav, who will contest from Danapur in Patna district, and Sunil Kumar Pintu, who has been fielded from Sitamarhi.

Pintu had earlier represented Sitamarhi in the Lok Sabha, but under the NDA seat-sharing formula in 2024, the parliamentary seat went to the JDU, and Devesh Chandra Thakur contested in 2024.

The list also includes Sidhartha Saurav, a former Congress rebel who had contested from Bikram in the 2020 Assembly polls.

He joined the NDA fold in 2024 and played a crucial role in saving the Nitish Kumar government during the floor test.

Saurav, along with fellow Congress rebel Sangeeta Kumari, joined the BJP a few days ago and has now been fielded from Bikram.

Other key candidates include Vishal Prashant from Tarari, former minister Prem Kumar from Gaya City, Virendra Singh from Wazirganj, Anil Singh from Husua, and Aruna Devi from Warsaliganj in Nawada district.

From Siwan, Health Minister Mangal Pandey has been given the ticket, while Nitin Naveen will contest from Bankipur in Patna district.

Krishna Kumar Rishi will contest from Banmankhi, Jivesh Kumar Mishra from Jale, Sanjay Saraogi from Darbhanga, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul from Bithan in Madhubani district, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chatapur, and Industry Minister Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.

Party insiders said that the BJP’s first list reflects a balance between experienced leaders and new entrants, while also rewarding loyalty and electoral performance. The remaining list of candidates is expected to be announced soon.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts

Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about Shah Rukh Khan from “Fauji” days: “Realised why he became King Khan”

Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about SRK from 'Fauji' days: 'Realised why he became King Khan'