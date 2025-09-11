Bihar Police dog squad to get 30 specially trained dogs soon

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) The Bihar Police dog squad is set to expand with the addition of 30 specially trained dogs, an official said on Wednesday.

These dogs are currently undergoing training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad, Hyderabad.

The announcement was made by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Parasnath during a media interaction at Sardar Patel Bhawan, Police Headquarters, on Wednesday.

According to Parasnath, the recruits will join the force within the next two to three months.

At present, the Bihar Police dog squad has 67 dogs, and with the inclusion of the new batch, the number will rise to 97.

The sanctioned strength of the squad is 200 dogs.

The ADG further informed that the process of purchasing 50 additional dogs from Home Guard Training Institutes in Punjab is also underway.

Once trained at IITA, these dogs will also be inducted, taking the total strength of the squad to 147 by the end of this year.

Currently, the 67 dogs in service include 19 explosive detection dogs, 21 tracker dogs, 21 alcohol detection dogs, and 6 drug detection dogs.

The breeds deployed include 55 Labradors, 2 Golden Retrievers, 6 Belgian Malinois, and 4 German Shepherds.

These dogs are stationed across various police range headquarters and districts.

ADG Parasnath highlighted that the trained dogs play a vital role in crime investigation, narcotics and explosives detection, and ensuring security during VVIP events.

In recent times, their role in tracking illegal liquor has also expanded significantly.

“Given the growing utility of trained dogs in policing, continuous efforts are being made to strengthen and expand the dog squad,” he said.

IG (CID) Daljit Singh and other senior officials were also present at the press conference and expressed satisfaction over the department’s decision to strengthen the dog squad in the Bihar police.

Officials are aiming for at least three to four specialised dogs in one district.

