May 14, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is proving to be a boon for the residents of Bihar’s Begusarai district. The programme is creating ample opportunities for local people to explore self-employment and also initiate their own enterprises.

A couple of beneficiaries in Begusarai have set up their own enterprises and are also giving jobs and employment to others. The aim of this scheme is to promote small scale industries in small cities, villages and towns.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Sihama village who runs his own business, told IANS that he got information about PMEGP programme in 2021. He contacted UCO Bank, where he was given a loan of Rs 15 lakh under PMEGP.

With the money obtained under bank loan, Amit bought a machine and installed a Bulk Milk Cooling Unit (BMCU) plant at his home and started his own business. Currently, 1,000 to 1,500 liters of milk is being collected every day.

“We make paneer, curd, gulab jamun, sponge and curd and sell them in the nearby market,” he said.

His business has also facilitated a network of cattle rearing farmers who are also drawing benefits indirectly.

“We have given jobs to 10-12 youths from nearby areas. Earlier when we used to do farming, we used to do our own work, there was no support,” he said.

"I buy milk from 50 people. This has engaged a lot of people from the village,” he said and added that they are all thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rolling out such scheme for unemployed youth.

Locals and villagers are in awe of Amit over his successful enterprise.

Raghav Kumar, a resident of Sihma village, said that Shwet Shakti has become a brand not only for the entire village but also for the people living nearby.

“People come to meet him to ask how they can take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srijan Karyakram and what benefits they get from it,” he said.

PMEGP is a major credit-linked subsidy programme, aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through the establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector. The scheme is implemented by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), as it functions as the nodal body.

In the state level, the scheme is implemented through State KVIC Directorates, State Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs), District Industries Centres (DICs) and banks.

--IANS

mr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Maharashtra steals the thunder with most gold medals; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase in athletics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra steals the thunder with most athletics gold; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase