Bihar: Central schemes transformed life of widow with 5 children in Bihar

Jamui, July 9 (IANS) Once burdened by hardship and uncertainty, Lalita Devi, a resident of Sadar block in Bihar’s Jamui district, is now leading a life of dignity and stability — thanks to key government schemes aimed at empowering the rural poor.

After the untimely death of her husband, Lalita was left to care for her five children with no permanent shelter or livelihood.

Her family’s survival depended on irregular daily wages, and she struggled to provide even basic necessities.

Life was especially hard during monsoons and winters, as they had no proper home to shield them from the elements.

Her fortunes began to change when she received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), through which she was allotted a pucca house. This not only provided her family with a safe roof over their heads but also restored a sense of security and dignity.

Simultaneously, support from the JEEVIKA yojana enabled her to start a small shop near her home. Today, Lalita earns approximately Rs 8,000 per month and is able to care for her children independently.

Recalling her earlier struggles, Lalita told IANS, “It was very difficult living with children during rains and winters. Now I live peacefully in the house given to me through PMAY, and I’m self-reliant thanks to JEEVIKA. I’m grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hope he continues supporting poor people like me.”

Launched in 2015 (Urban) and 2016 (Gramin), the PMAY was envisioned by PM Modi to provide pucca houses to economically vulnerable families across the country. It aims to bridge the rural and urban housing gap and improve living conditions.

As of June 2024, more than 4.21 crore homes have been sanctioned under PMAY. The Union Cabinet recently approved an additional 3 crore homes to further meet the housing demand, reinforcing the government’s commitment to dignified living for all.

JEEVIKA, a local name for the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP) scheme seeks to empower the rural poor and improve their social index. It is run by the Government of Bihar (GoB), through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development.

Together, PMAY and JEEVIKA have not only transformed Lalita Devi’s life but continue to light the path towards self-reliance and prosperity for millions of rural families in Bihar and beyond.

--IANS

jk/rad