July 09, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

Bihar: Central schemes transformed life of widow with 5 children in Bihar

Bihar: Lalita Devi’s life transformed by PM schemes, now living peacefully with children

Jamui, July 9 (IANS) Once burdened by hardship and uncertainty, Lalita Devi, a resident of Sadar block in Bihar’s Jamui district, is now leading a life of dignity and stability — thanks to key government schemes aimed at empowering the rural poor.

After the untimely death of her husband, Lalita was left to care for her five children with no permanent shelter or livelihood.

Her family’s survival depended on irregular daily wages, and she struggled to provide even basic necessities.

Life was especially hard during monsoons and winters, as they had no proper home to shield them from the elements.

Her fortunes began to change when she received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), through which she was allotted a pucca house. This not only provided her family with a safe roof over their heads but also restored a sense of security and dignity.

Simultaneously, support from the JEEVIKA yojana enabled her to start a small shop near her home. Today, Lalita earns approximately Rs 8,000 per month and is able to care for her children independently.

Recalling her earlier struggles, Lalita told IANS, “It was very difficult living with children during rains and winters. Now I live peacefully in the house given to me through PMAY, and I’m self-reliant thanks to JEEVIKA. I’m grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hope he continues supporting poor people like me.”

Launched in 2015 (Urban) and 2016 (Gramin), the PMAY was envisioned by PM Modi to provide pucca houses to economically vulnerable families across the country. It aims to bridge the rural and urban housing gap and improve living conditions.

As of June 2024, more than 4.21 crore homes have been sanctioned under PMAY. The Union Cabinet recently approved an additional 3 crore homes to further meet the housing demand, reinforcing the government’s commitment to dignified living for all.

JEEVIKA, a local name for the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP) scheme seeks to empower the rural poor and improve their social index. It is run by the Government of Bihar (GoB), through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development.

Together, PMAY and JEEVIKA have not only transformed Lalita Devi’s life but continue to light the path towards self-reliance and prosperity for millions of rural families in Bihar and beyond.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

'The Spongebob: Search for Squarepants' trailer takes the Bikini Bottom Gang on a new adventure

'The Spongebob: Search for Squarepants' trailer takes the Bikini Bottom Gang on a new adventure

Iga Swiatek reaches maiden semifinal with straight sets win over Liudmila Samsonova in women's singles section in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek reaches maiden semis with straight sets win over Samsonova

India and Namibia sign two MOUs in fields of health and entrepreneurship

India and Namibia sign two MOUs in fields of health and entrepreneurship

PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Jamnagar, aims to provide affordable medicines to all

PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Jamnagar to provide affordable medicines to all

Makrand Deshpande & Brijendra Kala unveil the trailer of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

Makrand Deshpande & Brijendra Kala unveil the trailer of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

East Bengal FC sign talented defender Martand Raina on a three-year contract

East Bengal FC sign talented defender Martand Raina on a three-year contract

Jenna Ortega faces another challenge as she returns to Nevermore in 'Wednesday Season 2' trailer

Jenna Ortega faces another challenge as she returns to Nevermore in 'Wednesday Season 2' trailer

Delhi-NCR hit by sudden downpour, waterlogging triggers traffic chaos

Delhi-NCR hit by sudden downpour, waterlogging triggers traffic chaos

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 series with some top-notch AI features

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 series with top-notch AI features

Planted 204 crore saplings, reforested 5 lakh acres in eight years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Planted 204 crore saplings, reforested 5 lakh acres in eight years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath